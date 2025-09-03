IG Rizvi Reviews Performance Of Senior Officers, Sets Security Priorities
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting with DIG Islamabad, DG Safe City, DIG Security, DIG Law & Order and Training, as well as AIG Investigation and Complaints.
An official told APP on Wednesday that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance reports of all senior officers and took key decisions aimed at making the Federal capital more secure, providing maximum facilitation to citizens, and ensuring the effective use of technology.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities5 minutes ago
-
Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to launch 11 professional training programs under CPEC Phase-II5 minutes ago
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police35 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity35 minutes ago
-
420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat35 minutes ago
-
Associate degree replace BS programs in KP35 minutes ago
-
Four injured in roof collapse incident45 minutes ago
-
MD WASA denies news of sewerage project funds being withheld:45 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews polio vaccination efforts55 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab armed suspect, seize illegal pistol55 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident1 hour ago