IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting with DIG Islamabad, DG Safe City, DIG Security, DIG Law & Order and Training, as well as AIG Investigation and Complaints.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance reports of all senior officers and took key decisions aimed at making the Federal capital more secure, providing maximum facilitation to citizens, and ensuring the effective use of technology.

