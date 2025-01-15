IG Rizvi reviews police performance in high-level meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a series of high-level meetings on Wednesday to assess the performance of senior officers and streamline public service delivery.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meetings were attended by the DIG Islamabad, SSP Operations, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs. The IG Rizvi reviewed the SHOs' performance in detail, reprimanding underperforming officers and commending those excelling in their duties, he said.

IG Rizvi emphasized that only those SHOs who deliver results will retain their positions.

"Negligence in protecting the lives and property of citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he stated.

IG directed officers to prioritize the concerns of applicants visiting police stations, ensuring immediate registration of cases where required. "Any inappropriate behavior with citizens or complainants will not be tolerated," IG Rizvi said.

"You are professional officers. Perform your duties with utmost dedication and integrity," he added.

IG Rizvi also instructed the police to expedite ongoing development projects to provide the best possible facilities to citizens./APP-rzr-mkz