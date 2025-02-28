IG Rizvi reviews progress on development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over an important meeting on Friday to review various ongoing development projects aimed at citizens' convenience and police welfare at the Central Police Office.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by AIG Development Abdul Haq Umrani and other senior police officers. During the meeting, IG Islamabad assessed the progress of development projects being carried out for Islamabad Police.

Senior police officers provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing initiatives and welfare measures for police personnel.

On the occasion, IG Rizvi directed the officers to ensure timely and professional completion of development projects while emphasizing all possible measures for the welfare of police officers.

IG Rizvi said that the completion of these projects would enhance the operational capacity of Islamabad Police, enabling officers to perform policing and administrative tasks more effectively.

IG Rizvi added that equipping Islamabad Police with modern infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment remains a top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz