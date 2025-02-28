IG Rizvi Reviews Progress On Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over an important meeting on Friday to review various ongoing development projects aimed at citizens' convenience and police welfare at the Central Police Office.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by AIG Development Abdul Haq Umrani and other senior police officers. During the meeting, IG Islamabad assessed the progress of development projects being carried out for Islamabad Police.
Senior police officers provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing initiatives and welfare measures for police personnel.
On the occasion, IG Rizvi directed the officers to ensure timely and professional completion of development projects while emphasizing all possible measures for the welfare of police officers.
IG Rizvi said that the completion of these projects would enhance the operational capacity of Islamabad Police, enabling officers to perform policing and administrative tasks more effectively.
IG Rizvi added that equipping Islamabad Police with modern infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment remains a top priority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ameer Muqam condemns Akora Khattak blast59 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment1 minute ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews progress on development projects1 minute ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack11 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized11 minutes ago
-
Punjab wants promoting health tourism with Turkiye: minister11 minutes ago
-
Syedaal condemns Akora Khattak suicide attack11 minutes ago
-
Excise Department honours female staff over outstanding performance11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar11 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister seeks collaboration with Iranian paediatric heart surgeons21 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks traffic management plan for school hours21 minutes ago
-
Maulana Hamid among 7 killed in Akora Khattak suicide blast: DPO31 minutes ago