IG Rizvi Reviews Security Arrangements At Hotel Housing ICC Championship Players

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited a private hotel on Monday, where players and officials participating in the ICC Championship are staying, to review security arrangements.

A police spokesperson told APP that IG Rizvi met with officers deployed on security duty and assessed the security measures in place for the teams.

IG Rizvi said all law enforcement agencies must remain on high alert during the movement of teams and ensure full coordination for a seamless security operation.

IG directed officers to wear their security cards at all times while on duty and emphasized the importance of keeping citizens informed about route timings.

Rizvi further instructed that security checks at all entry and exit points be made more effective to maintain a secure environment.

