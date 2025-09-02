IG Rizvi Reviews Security Arrangements At SSP Security Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division to review the security arrangements on Tuesday.
An official told APP that SSP Security Division Syed Zeeshan Haider briefed the IGP about security measures in place at key installations and diplomatic areas of the Federal capital.
The IGP expressed satisfaction over the patrolling system, monitoring of check posts, and deployment of personnel. He directed that officers must remain vigilant at all times and deal with citizens courteously.
“Ensuring the safety of citizens is our foremost responsibility. Any negligence in duty will not be tolerated,” IG Rizvi said.
