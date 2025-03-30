IG Rizvi Reviews Security At F-10 Markaz, Engages With Business Community
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied by senior police officers, visited F-10 Markaz on Sunday to review security measures and the effectiveness of Safe City surveillance cameras installed in the commercial hub.
A police spokesperson told APP that the visit was conducted following an invitation from the local business community.
During the visit, IG Rizvi inspected the surveillance cameras and control rooms, assessing the security arrangements in place to protect traders and shoppers. He issued directives to further enhance security protocols to ensure a safer environment.
The business community expressed appreciation for the proactive steps taken by the Islamabad Police, particularly the installation of surveillance cameras at key entry and exit points. They noted that the initiative had significantly contributed to a secure atmosphere for traders and customers.
“The Islamabad Police remain committed to utilizing all available resources to maintain peace and order in the Federal capital,” IG Rizvi said, reaffirming the department’s dedication to safeguarding lives, property, and businesses.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi reviews security at F-10 Markaz, engages with business community1 minute ago
-
Eid prayer timings announced in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates nation on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr2 minutes ago
-
New water supply schedule for Eid days12 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict action against law violators on Eid22 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi chairs zoom meeting with SHOs on Eid security22 minutes ago
-
HR Ministr extends heartfelt greetings on this Eid42 minutes ago
-
Man accused for killing brother in law arrested42 minutes ago
-
Transport Department launches grand operation against overcharging52 minutes ago
-
President urges to remember, support weaker segments on Eid-ul-Fitr52 minutes ago
-
PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President of Turkiye on Eid ul Fitr1 hour ago