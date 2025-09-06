Open Menu

IG Rizvi Reviews Security, ITP Ensures Smooth Flow During Eid Milad-un-Nabi ? Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police made special security and traffic arrangements on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visiting the central procession route to review the measures.

An official told APP Saturday that the IGP inspected the security and traffic management, appreciating the officers for their effective arrangements and extending commendation to the deployed personnel.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun supervised the traffic arrangements from the beginning till the end of the procession.

He said that minimum diversions were placed for the convenience of citizens, while officers were continuously directed to keep the traffic flow smooth.

The CTO said that ITP remains committed to providing maximum facilitation to commuters. He also thanked the citizens for their cooperation with traffic police during the course of the procession. APP-rzr-mkz

