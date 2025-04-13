IG Rizvi reviews traffic plan for PSL team movements in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi met with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt. (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Sunday at the Central Police Office, Islamabad.

A police spokesperson told APP that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the measures taken by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to facilitate the public and discussed in detail the strategies to ensure smooth traffic flow and effective alternative routes during the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.

On this occasion, IGP Rizvi issued directives to ensure that citizens face minimum inconvenience during movement and that all traffic planning should prioritize public convenience.

IG also issued special instructions to enhance efforts for protecting citizens from road accidents, maintaining discipline, ensuring adherence to traffic laws, and taking strict legal action against traffic violators.

CTO Syed Zeeshan Haider assured that the Islamabad Traffic Police is taking all possible measures to provide the best travel facilities to citizens and to restore a coordinated traffic system in the Federal capital, ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing any kind of disruption.

