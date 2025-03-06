IG Rizvi Sets New Crime-fighting Targets For SHOs In Online Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an online crime meeting with all Station House Officers (SHOs) of the capital on Thursday.
A public relations officer told APP that all SHOs attended the meeting virtually, where the IGP assigned new crime-fighting targets to them.
IG Rizvi directed SHOs to focus on both crime prevention and their duties during the holy month of Ramadan. He stressed the importance of addressing citizens' complaints at police stations promptly and on merit.
Emphasizing the need for efficiency, he instructed officers to ensure the timely registration of cases and strictly implement the outlined strategy for preventing serious crimes.
IG Rizvi ordered SHOs to enhance measures at mosques and Imambargahs. He also mandated that all armed personnel be deployed with bulletproof jackets and helmets, warning that any negligence in security duties would not be tolerated.
Highlighting the need for proactive policing, Rizvi urged officers to improve patrolling in their respective areas. IG Rizvi also cautioned that surprise visits would be conducted at any time, with strict action taken against any lapses in duty.
IG Rizvi announced that officers excelling in their duties would receive cash prizes and commendation certificates.
"To seek the pleasure of Allah, the best way is to create ease for His people," IG Rizvi add.
