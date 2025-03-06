Open Menu

IG Rizvi Sets New Crime-fighting Targets For SHOs In Online Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

IG Rizvi sets new crime-fighting targets for SHOs in online meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an online crime meeting with all Station House Officers (SHOs) of the capital on Thursday.

A public relations officer told APP that all SHOs attended the meeting virtually, where the IGP assigned new crime-fighting targets to them.

IG Rizvi directed SHOs to focus on both crime prevention and their duties during the holy month of Ramadan. He stressed the importance of addressing citizens' complaints at police stations promptly and on merit.

Emphasizing the need for efficiency, he instructed officers to ensure the timely registration of cases and strictly implement the outlined strategy for preventing serious crimes.

IG Rizvi ordered SHOs to enhance measures at mosques and Imambargahs. He also mandated that all armed personnel be deployed with bulletproof jackets and helmets, warning that any negligence in security duties would not be tolerated.

Highlighting the need for proactive policing, Rizvi urged officers to improve patrolling in their respective areas. IG Rizvi also cautioned that surprise visits would be conducted at any time, with strict action taken against any lapses in duty.

IG Rizvi announced that officers excelling in their duties would receive cash prizes and commendation certificates.

"To seek the pleasure of Allah, the best way is to create ease for His people," IG Rizvi add.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

4 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

19 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

49 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

49 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

1 hour ago
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

2 hours ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

3 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

4 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan