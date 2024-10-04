IG Rizvi Visits D-Chowk, Various Duty Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited D-Chowk and various duty points and met with the officials of ICT Police and other law enforcement departments who were performing duties in order to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital on Friday
According to police statement, IG Rizvi instructed the officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation.
Addressing the officials he said, “Will shall take every possible necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any elements.
He said all the officials who were performing duties were putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital.
IG vowed ICT Police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens.
Nasir Rizvi said all the officers have been directed to stay vigilant in their respective areas and brief the personnel to deal with any law and order situation and check the duties by themselves.
“All personnel deputed should be sent with proper gadgets” he directed.
