IG Rizvi Visits H-11 Khidmat Markaz, Emphasizes Citizen Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the H-11 Khidmat Markaz to assess the quality of services provided to the public.
A public relation officer told APP that during his visit, IG Rizvi engaged directly with citizens, inquiring about their experiences and satisfaction with the police facilities.
IG Rizvi instructed the officers present to expedite processes and ensure that citizens' needs are addressed promptly and efficiently.
/APP-rzr-mkz
