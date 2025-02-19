IG Rizvi Visits ITP Headquarters, Reviews Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday visited the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters to review its functioning and ongoing operations.
An official told APP that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider and other senior police officers were also present during the visit.
CTO Zeeshan briefed IG Rizvi on the ITP's systems and procedures, the ongoing crackdown against traffic law violators, efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital, manpower shortages, and various past and ongoing projects. He also provided details about special checkpoints set up to regulate traffic and reduce accidents.
During the visit, IG Rizvi emphasized that action against traffic law violators should be intensified without discrimination.
He directed that the ITP force be rationalized, effective measures be implemented during peak traffic hours, and improvements be made in online e-challans, digital licenses, learner permits, and renewals.
He further instructed that additional steps be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and that work on approved projects be expedited.
IG Rizvi also recommended new measures to facilitate citizens visiting the traffic office for license issuance. "Our goal is to protect the lives and property of citizens while ensuring smooth traffic flow," he stated.
Efforts will continue to uphold the rule of law and maintain uninterrupted traffic movement in the federal capital, he added./APP-rzr-mkz
