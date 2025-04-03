IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a key meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a key meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Rawalpindi.

A public relations officer told APP that during the meeting, it was decided that foolproof security would be ensured for players at their hotels and during movement. All routes will be thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squads and monitored through security cameras.

He said quick response teams will remain on high alert throughout the players' movement, while full-dress rehearsals will be conducted before their arrival.

He said a command and control center will be established during the matches, and search and combing operations will be carried out in different areas. Close coordination will be maintained among all law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless security arrangements.

Similarly, a comprehensive security plan will be devised for various VVIP movements during the matches. A traffic management program will also be issued to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate the public.

IG Rizvi emphasized that security measures would be made foolproof during the PSL. He added that Safe City smart cars, mobile jammers, and surveillance vehicles would be deployed in the convoy to enhance security and ensure effective monitoring.

A team of police commandos equipped with modern gadgets will perform squad duty along with the convoy, while Islamabad Police, FC, and CTD personnel will be deployed for route security.

Aerial surveillance will be conducted using advanced cameras. In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), green belts along both sides of the route are being cleared of bushes to enhance visibility.

Islamabad Capital Police will utilize all available resources to ensure the security of both foreign and national players while maintaining law and order throughout the city. The protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

APP-rzr-mkz