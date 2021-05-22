IG salutes to morale of martyrs' families  

Says martyrs sacrificed their lives in line of duty

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday paid rich tributes to the families of martyrs of Islamabad Police for their spirit and high morale.

According to the details, a grand ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to distribute checks to the heirs of the martyrs after the approval of the Prime Minister's package. The families of the martyrs were invited to the event, according to the officials. The IGP met with the families of the martyrs and distributed cheques among them. On this occasion, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters), AIG (Operations) and other police officers and families of the martyrs were present.

While distributing the cheques to the families of the martyrs, IG Islamabad said that 52 officers of Islamabad Police embraced martyrdom while protecting life and property of the people. He said that the martyrs will always be remembered for their services. "They will live in our hearts, we are saddened but their names will be written in golden words and we are proud of them that they are the highest martyrs for the sake of their country and nation," he said. He said most of the police officers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while fighting terrorists.

"We pay tribute to these martyrs of the police," he added.

He was grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for approving the Martyrs' Package for the martyrs of Islamabad Police. He further said that a special desk has been set up for the families of the martyrs at the police line headquarters to guide the families of the martyrs.

"The martyrs are our pride, they are always alive in our hearts and this is our faith," said the IG. The heirs of the martyrs informed IGP Islamabad about their problems. IGP immediately ordered to the concerned to address their problems. He showed his love for the children of the martyrs and said that children of the martyrs are ours children. It is the work of our police martyrs that today the people of Pakistan sleep peacefully in their homes, he said.

"I salute the mothers, sisters and widows of the martyrs," he said and added the security forces have been sacrificing their lives to protect the lives of citizen and their property. I submit that it is the result of your teachings that these lion hearts do not hesitate to sacrifice their lives while performing their duties.