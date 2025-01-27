IG Sindh appoints new SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Menon on Monday appointed Azhar Mughal (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the provincial police chief.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh who has already relinquished his charge and proceeded to attend a course.