IG Sindh Directs To Prepare Plan For Security Of Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

IG Sindh directs to prepare plan for security of cattle markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police (IG), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday directed the official concerned to ensure preparation and implementation on the contingency plan for fool-proof security at all the legally established cattle markets of sacrificial animals including the main cattle market at Super Highway here.

In a statement, the Sindh Police chief has directed to pay special attention to maintain overall law and order situation with the effective coordination among all law enforcement agencies.

He said that necessary security and traffic managements arrangements only be made only for the legally established cattle markets and action be taken against illegal cattle markets.

He also directed to conduct survey of the areas falling in the jurisdictions of those police stations situated on the routes lead to and from main cattle market to carry out raids against the criminals elements .

He also directed for patrolling, picketing and random snap checking on roads and streets at the level of police stations so as to provide security to the traders and customers of sacrificial animals.

The Sindh police chief said that temporary police pickets be established at main cattle market, besides making security arrangements in the parking lots of the vehicles.

He said that steps should also be taken for smooth contact and coordination between those policemen assigned in connection with the cattle markets contingency plan and police stations through wireless and madadgar helpline 15.

He said that implementation on instructions of central command and control centre at Central Police Office (CPO) with regard to surveillance and monitoring of suspicious elements andtheir activities should also be part of the contingency plan.

