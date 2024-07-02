IG Sindh Holds A Video Link Meeting At DIG Office
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A video link meeting regarding holy month of Muharram was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon .
According to press release issued here, DIG Mirpurkhas, Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Muhammad Asad Ali Chaudhry, SP Umarkot Asif Raza Baloch, SSP Tharparkar Shabbir Ahmed Sithar and a five-member delegation comprising religious scholars, and organizers of processions and congregations from the division participated in the meeting.
The IG directed to arrange a contingency plan to maintain law and order during the holy month.
