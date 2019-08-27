IG Sindh orders inquiry into Saeedabad incident

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam on Tuesday took notice of the incident in which some people tried to set a suspected street criminal on fire in Saeedabad area of the metropolis

Taking notice of the media reports, the IGP has ordered SSP West to conduct inquiry into the incident and report to him for further legal action, said IGP spokesperson.

It may be mentioned here that a 16- year-old Rehan was caught by thepeople for his suspicious activity and tortured him. Later some of them tried to set him on fire. Meanwhile, Saeedabad police party reached the spot and rescued the boy from the angry mob.

Superintendent of Police Baldia Division (SP) Rao Muhammad Aslam informed the media persons that timely action of the police saved the boy from people. The SP said that two accused persons identified as Umair and Maqbool have been arrested for their illegal action in this regard.