IG Sindh Police acknowledges performance of former SSP Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, March 11, (APP): The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon handed over a shield of appreciation to outgoing SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar in acknowledgement of his service during over 10 months stint in the city.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the IGP praised Dr Lanjar for maintaining law and order in the province's second biggest city.
The SSP, who was transferred unceremoniously due to over a month long protests of the legal fraternity demanding his removal, has been replaced by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio.
