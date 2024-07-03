IG Sindh Police Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharam Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon presided over a video link meeting in his office to review security arrangements regarding Muharam ul Haram.
IGP Sindh Police reviewed security arrangements made for Muharram ul Haram in Hyderabad range and issued necessary directives in this regard.
IGP directed that while implementing the contingency plan special attention should be given to improve contacts with all stakeholders and law enforcement agencies, their proposals and suggestions.
He further directed that keeping in view list of the Majalis, mourning processions and under continuous contacts with management ensure fool proof arrangements particularly in context of the protection of life and property of people.
IGP directed DIG Hyderabad range to make bound all SSPs to educate all subordinate police officers about the sensitivity and importance of duty before deputing them on specific points and set up special control rooms in their respective districts.
He also directed to ensure security of all worship places particularly minorities worship places in Mourning procession routes. He also directed to ensure presence of officers and jawans to avert any untoward incident and quick police response.
A delegation of Ulema related to different sects also attended the meeting and unanimously expressed satisfaction on security arrangements ensured for Muharam ul Haram and assured their cooperation. IGP expressed gratitude to all ulema and Zaakireen to attend an important meeting.
Meeting was attended among others by DIGP Tariq Razaq Dharejo, SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Ali Shah, SSP Tando Allahyar Abrez Ali Abbassi, SSP Dadu Samiullah Soomro, SSP Sujawal Dr. Imran Khan, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Ali Balouch, SSP jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, SP Headquarter Hyderabad District Shah Nawaz Chachar and other police officers.
