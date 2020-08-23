IG Sindh Police constitutes inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct, patronizing criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad police.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, DIG South Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz and SSP South Shiraz Nazar have been given the probe.

"An inquiry committee consisting of the following police officers is constituted for conducting a formal inquiry under Sindh Police (Efficiency and Disciplines) Rules, 1988, amended in 1999," reads the notification.

The officers and non gazetted officers who would face the probe include DSP Faheem Ahmed Farooqui, Inspectors Javed Jalbani and Junaid Abbassi, Sub Inspectors Niaz Panhwar and Muneer Abbassi.