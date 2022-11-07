UrduPoint.com

IG Sindh Police, MPA Faryal Talpur Condole With Family Of Martyr DSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 11:54 PM

IG Sindh Police, MPA Faryal Talpur condole with family of martyr DSP

Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon alongwith MPA and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan, Faryal Talpur here on Monday condoled with the family members of martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto where IG Police Sindh assured all possible help to the family of the martyr DSP

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon alongwith MPA and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan, Faryal Talpur here on Monday condoled with the family members of martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto where IG Police Sindh assured all possible help to the family of the martyr DSP.

The heirs of the martyr DSP asked MPA Faryal Talpur to name the police station civil lines Larkana city after Abdul Malik Bhutto, on which Faryal Talpur asked the IG Sindh Police to named the police station civil lines after the martyr DSP.

Talking to media after the condolence IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said the morale of police personnel were high and they were rendering matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, law and order for the people.

The IGP said that the police had eliminated such criminals/dacoits, who were involved in crimes and further said when it comes to technology, compared to the last ten years, the police now had modern weapons and better quality of APCs, He said that the government of Sindh has put a price on the heads of seven notorious criminals/dacoits and will conduct a thorough operation against them by identifying their hide-outs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Technology Faryal Talpur Law And Order Police Station Larkana Price Women Family Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UN Sec Gen urges IFIs, G 20 to provide debt relief ..

UN Sec Gen urges IFIs, G 20 to provide debt relief to Pakistan for post-flood re ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion unveiled in World Tourism Market ..

Pakistan Pavilion unveiled in World Tourism Market in London

2 minutes ago
 WFP Goodwill Ambassador Calls for Climate Action a ..

WFP Goodwill Ambassador Calls for Climate Action as Leaders Convene for GOP27 Su ..

2 minutes ago
 China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada' ..

China, Others Play 'Aggressive Games' With Canada's Institutions, Elections - Tr ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pa ..

PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pakistan for investment: Mian Ja ..

6 minutes ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.