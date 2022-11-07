IG Sindh Police, MPA Faryal Talpur condole with family of martyr DSP

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon alongwith MPA and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan, Faryal Talpur here on Monday condoled with the family members of martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto where IG Police Sindh assured all possible help to the family of the martyr DSP.

The heirs of the martyr DSP asked MPA Faryal Talpur to name the police station civil lines Larkana city after Abdul Malik Bhutto, on which Faryal Talpur asked the IG Sindh Police to named the police station civil lines after the martyr DSP.

Talking to media after the condolence IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said the morale of police personnel were high and they were rendering matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, law and order for the people.

The IGP said that the police had eliminated such criminals/dacoits, who were involved in crimes and further said when it comes to technology, compared to the last ten years, the police now had modern weapons and better quality of APCs, He said that the government of Sindh has put a price on the heads of seven notorious criminals/dacoits and will conduct a thorough operation against them by identifying their hide-outs.