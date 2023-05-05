UrduPoint.com

IG Sindh Suspends 2 SHOs, 3 Constables

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:16 PM

IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and three constables of Hyderabad police for their alleged connivance with the illegal business of manipuri and gutka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and three constables of Hyderabad police for their alleged connivance with the illegal business of manipuri and gutka.

According to a notification, the suspended cops including SHO A-Section police station Niaz Ahmed Panhwar and SHO Hali police station Road Nisar Ahmed Shah have been directed to report at the Police Headquarters South Zone Karachi B-Company.

The disciplinary action has been taken on the recommendation of the IGP Sindh formed Task Force against manipuri, gutka and narcotics.

The task force blamed the officials for conniving with the manufacturers, dealers and sellers of those items.

