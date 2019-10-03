UrduPoint.com
IG Sindh Takes Notice Of Killing Of University Student Upon Putting Up Resistance During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:57 PM

IG Sindh takes notice of killing of university student upon putting up resistance during robbery

IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of killing incident of a university student upon putting up resistance during robbery.IG Sindh has sought a detailed report from SSP East besides details of police actions forthwith

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of killing incident of a university student upon putting up resistance during robbery.IG Sindh has sought a detailed report from SSP East besides details of police actions forthwith.

He has issued directions that investigation should be conducted in effective manner in the light of the evidence collected from crime scene and the statements recorded during the checking of crime spot and the arrest of the accused persons should be ensured expeditiously.

