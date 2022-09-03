IG Sindh visits flood affected areas in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Saturday said that the country was currently facing the worst floods of the history adding that helping and rehabilitation of the victims was our national and moral responsibility.

He expressed these views while addressing officials on the occasion of a visit to the flood affected areas in Sukkur on Saturday.

The IG said that the Sindh Police was ensuring the use of all resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in difficult times and was working side by side with other district and government institutions to help, protect and provide facilities to the flood affected people.

He said Sindh Police has set up flood relief camps across the province and Flood Crisis Management Centre was also constituted which remain functional round-the-clock.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur range Javed Sonharo Jiskani accompanied the IG Sindh.

IG Memon also visited relief camps and distributed ration bags among rain and flood affected people.

SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki were also present the occasion.