UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Sindh's Kidnapping Drama Staged By Bilawal, Maryam: Shehzad Akbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:00 AM

IG Sindh's kidnapping drama staged by Bilawal, Maryam: Shehzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar Wednesday said that the drama of IG Sindh's 'kidnapping' was either staged by Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz together or Bilawal was deceiving her.

He said that police was always used for political purposes by the Sindh government and the step by the concerned police officers for seeking leave was not suitable. How the system or police morale can be improved by going on two months leave, he questioned.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Barrister Shehzad Akbar said its government's responsibility to provide foolproof security to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and it had earlier provided Elite Police Force to Maryam Nawaz during PDM's Gujranwala rally.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Kidnapping Gujranwala Government

Recent Stories

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

48 minutes ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

2 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

1 hour ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

1 hour ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.