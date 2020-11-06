IG stresses for community policing

Inspector-general of Islamabad Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan Friday stressed that the Capital Police would be reformed into a modern force by replacing the old Thana culture with the friendly policing to get the public trust revived

He said public trust on police was improving due to friendly culture and initiatives like 'Pehly Salam phir Kalam'.

All the officers and officials of police would further improve their performance as well as their behaviour so that the complainants will consider them their well-wishers, he expressed these views while talking to Radio Pakistan.

He said that the community policing has its roots in police-community relation, adding, the image of police could only be improved by ensuring public-friendly policing and protecting wealth and lives of people.

He added all police force needed to fulfill their responsibilities because respect could not earned without showing best performance.

Our major challenge is to deal with the menace of terrorism and incumbent government has initiated a number of programs in this regard, he mentioned.

He further said that several training sessions are in progress for police officials of Islamabad Police.

IG said that short-term refresher courses and workshops for officials should be completed as early as possible.