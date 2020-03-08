UrduPoint.com
IG Suspends Police Officials Suspected In I-8 Robbery

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

IG suspends police officials suspected in I-8 robbery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT-P) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has suspended the line officer and Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) clerk for their alleged involvement in the robbery occurred yesterday in the Federal capital's I-8 sector.

In a tweet by ICT-P, the IG ICT-P had formed an investigation committee in the supervision of AIG-General Haroon Joyia which comprises of Superintendent of Police (SP) CTF Farooq Amjad Bhutter and SP Special Branch Liaquat Niazi.

The committee would submit a comprehensive report based on facts to the IG and identify the main culprits after investigation.

The IG had maintained that if any other official of ICT-P was found involved in the robbery would be taken task with prompt action.

