IG takes notice

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of an alleged incident where a woman set herself on fire to secure the release of her detained brother at Ganda Singh Wala police station in Kasur.

The IG has sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura regarding the matter.

He has instructed the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, ensuring all aspects are taken into consideration.

He emphasized that every angle of the case must be investigated, and if allegations of police misconduct are substantiated, strict action should be taken against those responsible.

