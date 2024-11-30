IG Takes Notice
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of an alleged incident where a woman set herself on fire to secure the release of her detained brother at Ganda Singh Wala police station in Kasur.
The IG has sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura regarding the matter.
He has instructed the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, ensuring all aspects are taken into consideration.
He emphasized that every angle of the case must be investigated, and if allegations of police misconduct are substantiated, strict action should be taken against those responsible.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three arrested for arranging mela illegally9 minutes ago
-
PMS written exam schedule9 minutes ago
-
6301 criminal gangs busted, 15,741 accused arrested this year9 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day with Festive cake cutting ceremony18 minutes ago
-
Researches must visit fields to increase per acre production: UAF VC18 minutes ago
-
Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan remembered18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb directs for timely completion of Maternity-Child Hospital18 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet meeting scheduled for Dec 218 minutes ago
-
Amb. Iftikhar Ahmad reiterates commitment to diaspora's facilitation18 minutes ago
-
Azma exposes false propaganda of PTI19 minutes ago
-
ICT Police honors bravery and sacrifices of Its officers in special ceremony19 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence with Journalist Saiful Islam Saifi over demise of wife29 minutes ago