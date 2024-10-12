IG Takes Notice Of Killing Two Persons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of an incident in Muridke, where a man and his grandson were killed and his son was injured over a property dispute.
He has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sheikhupura and tasked the District Police Officer (DPO) of Sheikhupura with the urgent arrest of those involved in the incident.
The IG Punjab instructed that all available resources should be utilized to apprehend the accused. The DPO Sheikhupura said that police officials and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and specialized teams have been formed to ensure the swift capture of those responsible.
According to the Punjab police spokesperson, 80-year-old Haji Latif and his 28-year-old grandson, Ubaidullah, lost their lives in the incident while his son, Tanveer, sustained injuries.
