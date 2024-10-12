Open Menu

IG Takes Notice Of Killing Two Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

IG takes notice of killing two persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of an incident in Muridke, where a man and his grandson were killed and his son was injured over a property dispute.

He has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sheikhupura and tasked the District Police Officer (DPO) of Sheikhupura with the urgent arrest of those involved in the incident.

The IG Punjab instructed that all available resources should be utilized to apprehend the accused. The DPO Sheikhupura said that police officials and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and specialized teams have been formed to ensure the swift capture of those responsible.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, 80-year-old Haji Latif and his 28-year-old grandson, Ubaidullah, lost their lives in the incident while his son, Tanveer, sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab Man Sheikhupura Muridke All From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan