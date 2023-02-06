IG Training & Evaluation Pak Army visits NUST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI (M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, has visited the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, received the honourable guest, said a press release on Monday.

New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the one-on-one meeting.

Afterwards, the IGT&E attended a comprehensive briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST over the years.

He commended NUST for having made monumental strides forward in the realms of tertiary education and cutting-edge research, and undertaking several trailblazing initiatives, such as the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) to stimulate economic growth through innovative technologies and solutions.

Later, the esteemed guest visited NSTP and the School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES).