Open Menu

IG (Treasury) Sindh Urges Quick Resolution Of Government Employees' Pension Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

IG (Treasury) Sindh Urges quick resolution of government employees' pension issues

Inspector General (Treasury) Sindh, Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh on Wednesday issued directives to government officials to expedite resolving matters of retired employees' pensions and other related issues and if any complaints were received in writing against the officers and staff creating undue problems for the pensioners in the District Accounts Office, they should be inquired into so that legal action could be taken against them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Inspector General (Treasury) Sindh, Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh on Wednesday issued directives to government officials to expedite resolving matters of retired employees' pensions and other related issues and if any complaints were received in writing against the officers and staff creating undue problems for the pensioners in the District Accounts Office, they should be inquired into so that legal action could be taken against them.

He was addressing a “Khuli Kachehri” held at Shehbaz Hall, Hyderabad on pension and other related issues of retired government employees. He directed the officers of the Accounts Office and other departments to ensure all possible facilities were provided to the pensioners. He said that on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, open meetings were being held in all districts to listen to the problems of pensioners and solve them immediately.

He said the list of retired employees has been displayed in the district accounts offices, including Hyderabad and the matters will be dealt with sequentially.

During the open forum, a complainant alleged that two employees of the Hyderabad district accounts office, namely Mujahid Tanwri and Imam Buksh, demanded heavy bribes to resolve pension-related issues, in response to the allegation, Inspector General (Treasury) ordered an inquiry into the matter headed by the Hyderabad district accounts officer.

He also directed relevant officers to resolve complaints related to pensions, LPR (Leave Preparatory to Retirement), and other allowances. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, DAG Mohsin, District Accounts Officer Zameer Hussain Khokhar and other officials from various departments were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad All From Government

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

9 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

9 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

9 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

2 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

14 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

14 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

14 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

12 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

12 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

12 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

12 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan