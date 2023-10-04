IG (Treasury) Sindh Urges quick resolution of government employees' pension issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Inspector General (Treasury) Sindh, Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh on Wednesday issued directives to government officials to expedite resolving matters of retired employees' pensions and other related issues and if any complaints were received in writing against the officers and staff creating undue problems for the pensioners in the District Accounts Office, they should be inquired into so that legal action could be taken against them.

He was addressing a “Khuli Kachehri” held at Shehbaz Hall, Hyderabad on pension and other related issues of retired government employees. He directed the officers of the Accounts Office and other departments to ensure all possible facilities were provided to the pensioners. He said that on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, open meetings were being held in all districts to listen to the problems of pensioners and solve them immediately.

He said the list of retired employees has been displayed in the district accounts offices, including Hyderabad and the matters will be dealt with sequentially.

During the open forum, a complainant alleged that two employees of the Hyderabad district accounts office, namely Mujahid Tanwri and Imam Buksh, demanded heavy bribes to resolve pension-related issues, in response to the allegation, Inspector General (Treasury) ordered an inquiry into the matter headed by the Hyderabad district accounts officer.

He also directed relevant officers to resolve complaints related to pensions, LPR (Leave Preparatory to Retirement), and other allowances. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, DAG Mohsin, District Accounts Officer Zameer Hussain Khokhar and other officials from various departments were also present.