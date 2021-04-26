IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitude

Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi JAmil-ur-Rehman has asked the officials to adopt a public-friendly attitude at the police stations so as to resolve the public issues in an amicable manner and at the earliest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi JAmil-ur-Rehman has asked the officials to adopt a public-friendly attitude at the police stations so as to resolve the public issues in an amicable manner and at the earliest.

He gave a surprise visit to Noon police station falling in the Industrial-Area zone on Sunday where SSP (Operations) briefed him about the functioning of the station. The IGP inspected the building, record, and barracks of the police station. He also interacted with the officials at the front-desk and inquired about complaint registration process and follow-up procedure. He also met with the investigation officers and asked about progress in the investigation of the cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman directed the staff to promote a public-friendly attitude when it comes to redressal of public complaints.

He said social interaction was vital to combat the menace of drugs and crime as he urged for activating the conciliatory committees. The IGP said that security of life and property of the residents and redressal of their issues should be taken as the top priority by the police. He also directed the officials to ensure security of the mosques and imambargahs in the holy month and also asked them to adopt precautionary measures in view of the increasing Covid-19 threats.

The IGP asked the officials to complete investigation of the under-trial cases at the earliest. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial-Area) zone and other police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP had already undertaken visits to different city police stations including Sihala, Khanna, Koral, Nilore, I-9 and Sabzi Mandi so as to supervise the police functioning.