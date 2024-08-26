IG visits Multan to review security for Chehlum processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, visited the city to review security arrangements for the central procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here on Monday.

He inspected security arrangements for processions, including the Imam Bargah Javadia, Thana Dehli Gate, and other category A processions.

Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, RPO Multan Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhry, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, CTO Multan Sardar Mavahran Khan, and other officers accompanied him.

The IGP met the organizers of the central procession and inquired about security arrangements. He instructed that modern technology, including CCTV cameras, should be used to ensure the monitoring of sensitive processions' security arrangements and directed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes.

Female officers should be deployed for the security of female citizens, he said.

The RPO Multan and CPO Multan briefed him on security arrangements.

APP/mjk

1600 hrs