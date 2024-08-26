IG Visits Multan To Review Security For Chehlum Processions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, visited the city to review security arrangements for the central procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here on Monday.
He inspected security arrangements for processions, including the Imam Bargah Javadia, Thana Dehli Gate, and other category A processions.
Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, RPO Multan Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhry, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, CTO Multan Sardar Mavahran Khan, and other officers accompanied him.
The IGP met the organizers of the central procession and inquired about security arrangements. He instructed that modern technology, including CCTV cameras, should be used to ensure the monitoring of sensitive processions' security arrangements and directed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes.
Female officers should be deployed for the security of female citizens, he said.
The RPO Multan and CPO Multan briefed him on security arrangements.
APP/mjk
1600 hrs
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP30 minutes ago
-
City observes scattered rain40 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism50 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta1 hour ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister1 hour ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana1 hour ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented1 hour ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..1 hour ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition2 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool2 hours ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO2 hours ago