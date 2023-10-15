Open Menu

IG Visits Police Khidmat Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 09:50 PM

IG visits Police Khidmat Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Police Khidmat Center Liberty Market and inquired about the provision of services from citizens.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Nazir Gara along with senior police officers accompanied the IGP. SDPO Gulberg ASP Syeda Shaherbano briefed the senior officers about the upgradation of the service center, improvement in facilities. The IG Punjab visited various counters and took feedback from citizens about the quality of services.

He said that Police Khidmat Centers had provided policing services to 1.75 crore citizens across the province, including Lahore.

More than 14 facilities related to police including character certificate, renewal of driving license are being provided to citizens in these centers under one roof, Dr.

Usman Anwar said and added that 96 percent of citizens responded to the robo calls and expressed complete satisfaction on the performance of the service centers.

He said that police is taking guidance from citizen feedback on all facilities and services related to policing and services through robo calls. The IG, talking to the staff posted at the Police Khidmat Center, directed them to perform their duties with good manners and more diligently. He said that services should be provided in the best environment to all citizens who come to police service centers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Gulberg Sunday Market All From Best

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

4 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

5 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan