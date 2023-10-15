IG visits Police Khidmat Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Police Khidmat Center Liberty Market and inquired about the provision of services from citizens.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Nazir Gara along with senior police officers accompanied the IGP. SDPO Gulberg ASP Syeda Shaherbano briefed the senior officers about the upgradation of the service center, improvement in facilities. The IG Punjab visited various counters and took feedback from citizens about the quality of services.

He said that Police Khidmat Centers had provided policing services to 1.75 crore citizens across the province, including Lahore.

More than 14 facilities related to police including character certificate, renewal of driving license are being provided to citizens in these centers under one roof, Dr.

Usman Anwar said and added that 96 percent of citizens responded to the robo calls and expressed complete satisfaction on the performance of the service centers.

He said that police is taking guidance from citizen feedback on all facilities and services related to policing and services through robo calls. The IG, talking to the staff posted at the Police Khidmat Center, directed them to perform their duties with good manners and more diligently. He said that services should be provided in the best environment to all citizens who come to police service centers without any discrimination.