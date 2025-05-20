IG Vows Best Medical Care For Injured Police Heroes
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Punjab Police released an additional amount of Rs 2.55 million to cover medical expenses for injured officers serving in Lahore and other districts, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure top-tier treatment for duty-injured personnel.
According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, ASI Sohail Mustafa has been granted Rs 1.5 million for medical expenses. Constable Shehbaz Riaz received Rs 300,000, while ASI Amir Siyam and ASI Nazir Ahmad were provided Rs 200,000 each. Sub-Inspectors Irfan Mustafa also received Rs.
200,000.
Additionally, Rs. 50,000 each was disbursed to Constables Dilawar Ali and Qaiser Abbas and Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayyum for their treatment.
The approval for fund disbursement was granted during a meeting of the Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reaffirmed that providing the best possible treatment and swift recovery for injured police personnel remains a top priority. “No effort will be spared in ensuring the well-being of our brave officers,” he said.
