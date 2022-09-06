IGA General Ghani lays wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada GHQ: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Arms Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani on Tuesday laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, laid wreath and offered Fateha to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.