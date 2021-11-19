UrduPoint.com

IGCEP Aimed At Achieving Cheap Energy Mix, Promoting Indigenous Energy Sources: Chairman NEPRA

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Farooqi on Friday said core aim of Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) was to strive towards achieving cheap energy mix by promoting indigenous and renewable energy sources in line with the vision of the government

Addressing at Webinar on Preparation strategy, methodology and roadmap for IGCEP joined organized by NEPRA with National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC), he said the authority approved first ever IGCEP on September 24, 2021 thereby fixing the corner stone for future capacity additions for fulfilling future demand in a scientific and systematic way.

He highlighted the role of IGCEP for proper planning opportunities of future capacity additions through new emerging technologies.

In addition, NTDC team briefed the audience regarding strategy and methodology involved in data gathering, compilation & optimization through PLEXOS, approval of assumptions from CCI and submission of IGCEP to NEPRA for approval.

Stakeholders actively participated in the webinar and raised questions/queries regarding preparation and implementation of IGCEP.

All the queries of stakeholders were amicably answered by NEPRA and NTDC

