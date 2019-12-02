UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGEA Delegation Met NBP's Senior Officials To Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:35 PM

IGEA delegation met NBP's senior officials to sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement'

A delegation comprising of 45 Chinese Officials headed by Sha Zukhang, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan, to sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, for provision of banking facilities by NBP to IGEA members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) A delegation comprising of 45 Chinese Officials headed by Sha Zukhang, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan, to sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, for provision of banking facilities by NBP to IGEA members.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Deng Jihai, IGEA & GBO-Global, and Mr. Arif Usmani, NBP President &CEO.International Green Economy Association is a non-profit social organization operating out ofBeijing, winning qualification of "4A evaluation rank" for Chinese social Organizations.

IGEA is committed to promoting green development.

It has more than 5,000 members and cooperative enterprises in green manufacturing, green architectures, ecological agriculture, energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new materials and other green industries.

As an advanced professional organization in green economy. GBO-GLOBAL, is the operating platform of IGEA, with focus on organizing Chinese enterprises to work with Pakistan.President NBP also hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation where selected corporate customers of the bank were invited to hold B2B meetings with the members of the visiting delegation.

Business community from both the countries held initial business dialogue to create joint ventures and enhance business relationships.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan United Nations Business China Agriculture Bank National Bank Of Pakistan From Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportu ..

9 minutes ago

10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

9 minutes ago

UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Se ..

9 minutes ago

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

29 minutes ago

UAE adopts successful foreign policy based on mode ..

38 minutes ago

China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.