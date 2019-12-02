A delegation comprising of 45 Chinese Officials headed by Sha Zukhang, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan, to sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, for provision of banking facilities by NBP to IGEA members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) A delegation comprising of 45 Chinese Officials headed by Sha Zukhang, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan, to sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, for provision of banking facilities by NBP to IGEA members.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Deng Jihai, IGEA & GBO-Global, and Mr. Arif Usmani, NBP President &CEO.International Green Economy Association is a non-profit social organization operating out ofBeijing, winning qualification of "4A evaluation rank" for Chinese social Organizations.

IGEA is committed to promoting green development.

It has more than 5,000 members and cooperative enterprises in green manufacturing, green architectures, ecological agriculture, energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new materials and other green industries.

As an advanced professional organization in green economy. GBO-GLOBAL, is the operating platform of IGEA, with focus on organizing Chinese enterprises to work with Pakistan.President NBP also hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation where selected corporate customers of the bank were invited to hold B2B meetings with the members of the visiting delegation.

Business community from both the countries held initial business dialogue to create joint ventures and enhance business relationships.