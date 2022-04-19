UrduPoint.com

IGFC Balochistan South Lauds Efforts Of BRC Turbat In Education Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IGFC Balochistan South lauds efforts of BRC Turbat in education field

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :IGFC Balochistan South Major General Kamal Anwar Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of the Balochistan Residential College (BRC), Turbat in the field of education and encouraged the students.

He made this appreciation while addressing at an 'Iftar' party held at Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Turbat.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (South) Major General Kamal Anwar Chaudhry along with district administration officers, faculty members and BRC students attended the Iftar party.

The IGFC urged the students to pursue higher education and take the country and the province forward which requires tireless education and hard work. The future of Pakistan and Balochistan is in the hands of the youth.

Principal of BRC Mr. Dawood Baloch welcomed the participants and specially thanked IGFC (S) for their cooperation with the students and educational institutions of Turbat and Makran Division.

