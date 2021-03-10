UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGFC Balochistan South Visits Turbat University

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

IGFC Balochistan South visits Turbat University

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (South) Maj. Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar HI (M) visited University of Turbat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (South) Maj. Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar HI (M) visited University of Turbat on Wednesday.

He was warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir and his team.

IGFC had interactive sessions with faculty members and students in Video Conference Room and Multipurpose Hall respectively. Brigadier Abdullah Saeed, UoT's Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean Faculty of Legal Education Prof. Dr. Gull Hasan, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Naeemullah, Controller of Examinations Tanvir Ahmed, Director Finance Shabek Syed, Director UoT's Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Chairpersons of different department, faulty members and students were present on the occasion.

IGFC highlighted the role of teachers and students in nation building.

He said that universities could play an effective role in development and prosperity of a nation.

He urged students to pay their complete attention toward acquiring education as they were the future of the nation and the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir and his team for development and achievements accomplished by Turbat University during last eight years.

He also responded the questions asked by the faculty and students on various issues during interactive sessions.

The Vice Chancellor thanked IGFC for his visit to varsity and taking keen interest in the development of Turbat University.

VC briefed the visitor regarding academic and infrastructural progress of the university in short span of time. They exchanged shields of their respective institution. IGFC also planted a tree at the green built of the university.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Visit Gwadar Turbat Progress Abdul Razzaq Tanvir Ahmed

Recent Stories

DGPR for projecting Punjab govt's initiatives by e ..

57 seconds ago

Over 400 global brands to participate in China con ..

59 seconds ago

Milan, like Man Utd, aiming to restore former Euro ..

1 minute ago

AJK government approves implementation of uniform ..

5 minutes ago

Poland expels Belarusian diplomat in tit-for-tat m ..

5 minutes ago

Desilting process of canals continues: Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.