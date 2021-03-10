IGFC Balochistan South visits Turbat University

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (South) Maj. Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar HI (M) visited University of Turbat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (South) Maj. Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar HI (M) visited University of Turbat on Wednesday.

He was warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir and his team.

IGFC had interactive sessions with faculty members and students in Video Conference Room and Multipurpose Hall respectively. Brigadier Abdullah Saeed, UoT's Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean Faculty of Legal Education Prof. Dr. Gull Hasan, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Naeemullah, Controller of Examinations Tanvir Ahmed, Director Finance Shabek Syed, Director UoT's Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Chairpersons of different department, faulty members and students were present on the occasion.

IGFC highlighted the role of teachers and students in nation building.

He said that universities could play an effective role in development and prosperity of a nation.

He urged students to pay their complete attention toward acquiring education as they were the future of the nation and the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir and his team for development and achievements accomplished by Turbat University during last eight years.

He also responded the questions asked by the faculty and students on various issues during interactive sessions.

The Vice Chancellor thanked IGFC for his visit to varsity and taking keen interest in the development of Turbat University.

VC briefed the visitor regarding academic and infrastructural progress of the university in short span of time. They exchanged shields of their respective institution. IGFC also planted a tree at the green built of the university.