Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Major General Sarfraz on Wednesday visited the home of late Hayat Baloch in Turabt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Major General Sarfraz on Wednesday visited the home of late Hayat Baloch in Turabt.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided to the bereaved family.

Hayat Baloch, was killed by the bullet shots fired by the FC personnel couple of days back during a search of culprits involved in IED attack on FC vehicle that left several personnel of security agency injured in Turbat area of Balochistan. Killer of Baloch after the initial probe was handed over to police for further investigation.