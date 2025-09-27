IGFC meets Khyber youth, discusses development, peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Major General Rao Imran, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North), met with youth and student leaders from Khyber tribal district at Qala Bala Hisar here on Saturday.

The discussion focused on challenges faced by youth, educational opportunities, and various development aspects for the region.

Major General Rao Imran stressed that youth are true architects of social change and development, highlighting that their participation and cooperation are essential for achieving regional peace, stability, and community betterment.

In response, youth praised security forces' peace efforts and presented their own suggestions. They vowed to stand by forces in journey toward education, employment, and development, reaffirming their commitment with the powerful statement: "We have made sacrifices before, we will make them now."