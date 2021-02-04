UrduPoint.com
IGFC North Calls On Governor

IGFC North calls on Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Major Thursday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including law and order situation in the province and steps taken by law enforcement agencies against terrorism were discussed.

The governor also congratulated the IGFC North for taking charge of his new post, adding that all the law enforcement agencies had rendered invaluable services and sacrifices for the establishment of lasting peace in the province.

He said the law and order situation had improved significantly due to excellent services of law enforcement agencies.

