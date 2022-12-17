IGFC, North felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) Major General Chaudhry Ameer Ajmal on Saturday said the services of the Christian community in the fields of education and health were commendable and protecting lives and properties of the minority communities was one of our top priorities.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) Major General Chaudhry Ameer Ajmal on Saturday said the services of the Christian community in the fields of education and health were commendable and protecting lives and properties of the minority communities was one of our top priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to celebrate Christmas by the Christian community in Quetta as the chief guest.

Earlier, the National Anthem was sung and members of the Christian community, in the disguise of Santa Claus, performed at the event.

The IGFC congratulated the Christian community on the celebration of Christmas.

He also acknowledged the role of Christian brothers not only in the establishment of Pakistan but also in its development.

The IGFC said that Christians are patriotic, peaceful, and constructive, who never hesitated to make any sacrifice in order to maintain the survival and dignity of Pakistan.