IGFC North Major General Yousuf Majuka Meets Governor Balochistan

5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including law and order situation in the province, steps taken by law enforcement agencies against terrorism were discussed.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the overall situation in the province has improved significantly with regard to law and order situation in which law enforcement agencies have a key role for maintaining peace.

Improving the law and order situation will pave the way for international and national investors to invest in the province, he said.

The Governor said with the economic and political changes taking place in the region, it was certain that Pakistan would soon become a hub for economic and trade activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

