IGFC Sarfraz inaugurates Family Park, FC Public School in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan, Major General Sarfraz Ali on Thursday inaugurating Family Park and FC Public School (Junior) in Kharan district, Balochistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony he said the government has initiated several development projects for development and prosperity of Balochistan to provide facilities to local people.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan, Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai, Wing Commander Kharan Rifle Colonel Umar Farooq and regional dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, IGFC Balochistan also visited a special children's training school.

He said measures were underway to start more development projects in the province.

He emphasized on providing all facilities to the Family Park in accordance with the regional traditions, adding that FC Balochistan was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people besides maintaining law and order in Balochistan.

IGFC Balochistan also assured to resolve issue of missing persons at the request of regional dignitaries, saying that FC was playing key role to ensure provision of basic facilities including heath, education and other amenities to people in rural and remote areas of the province.

IGFC also announced an all-Pakistan tour for FC school teachers and children in the summer.