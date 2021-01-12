IGFC, South calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC, South) Major General Aiman Bilal Safdar on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here.

Overall law and order situation of the province, curbing of terrorism, issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Amanullah Khan said the establishment of peace was the first condition for economic development and political stability, adding in this regard, all law enforcement agencies had rendered invaluable services and sacrifices for restoration of lasting peace in the country and the province.

He said that due to the establishment of lasting peace, not only international investors are taking keen interest for investing in Pakistan but also the country will soon become a hub of the economic and trade activities in the region under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.