UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGFC, South Calls On Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

IGFC, South calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC, South) Major General Aiman Bilal Safdar on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here.

Overall law and order situation of the province, curbing of terrorism, issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Amanullah Khan said the establishment of peace was the first condition for economic development and political stability, adding in this regard, all law enforcement agencies had rendered invaluable services and sacrifices for restoration of lasting peace in the country and the province.

He said that due to the establishment of lasting peace, not only international investors are taking keen interest for investing in Pakistan but also the country will soon become a hub of the economic and trade activities in the region under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Law And Order CPEC Hub Amanullah Khan All

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

20 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

41 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

5 minutes ago

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in f ..

5 minutes ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.