IGHDS Chalks Out To Mark TB Awareness Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022

IGHDS chalks out to mark TB awareness walk

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Government TB center Khairpur with a collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has chalk out to hold a Walk to mark the world TB day on March 25th.

The walk will start from Khairpur Medical College (KMC) and will be ended at district hospital Khairpur.

The aim of the walk is to give awareness about T.B. and also to fight against T.B and not to give up.

The walk would be attend by eminent citizens, Ulemas, representatives local NGOs, doctors and paramedical.

