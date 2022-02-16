UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Chalks Out To Observe World Day Of Social Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 02:27 PM

IGHDS chalks out to observe World Day of Social Justice

Like other parts of the country,the United Nations (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country,the United Nations (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

In this connection, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has chalk out to mark the event at its complex on 20th Feb, said a release here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson IGHDS, Maqsood Imam, the purpose of the day is to enforce equal rights and opportunities within a nation and between nations.

Social justice is defined as including the issues of poverty, unemployment and unfair exclusion that result in social harm.

He said that it is vital for any healthy society as it can provide equal rights to all humans within a society because that's the only way societies and nations flourish without any discrimination under peaceful circumstances.

Moreover, local newspapers, including FM radio and web channels, may give attention to the issues around the World Day of Social Justice.

Related Topics

World United Nations Sukkur February May Event All

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience wit ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience with High-Resolution Audio Qualit ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police ..

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance te ..

ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance tech infrastructure

28 minutes ago
 Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in ..

Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Munir Akram

36 seconds ago
 Two killed in twin Al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia: ..

Two killed in twin Al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia: police

38 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan directs Punjab government to ensure ..

PM Imran Khan directs Punjab government to ensure efficient services for common ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>